JSU: 5 employees, 19 students test positive for COVID-19
By WLBT Digital | January 14, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 8:40 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University reported new COVID-19 cases recently.

University officials said that 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 4.

It is reported that 5 employees and 19 students are currently in quarantine.

JSU says the campus will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitizing to ensure the safety of all.

The University is expected to hold a virtual roundtable with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and U.S. Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams later this month.

