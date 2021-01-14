JSU: 5 employees, 19 students test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University reported new COVID-19 cases recently.
University officials said that 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 4.
It is reported that 5 employees and 19 students are currently in quarantine.
JSU says the campus will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitizing to ensure the safety of all.
The University is expected to hold a virtual roundtable with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and U.S. Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams later this month.
