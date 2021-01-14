First Alert Forecast: Breezy & warm today... Breezy & chilly Friday!

After a freezing start to the day, temperatures will quickly lift into the 60s by this afternoon... We’ll have plenty of sunshine across the region until our cold front moves through later tonight. That will bring us a few clouds, and possibly a stray shower or two in our SE counties into the late evening hours.
We’re breezy today and will be breezy tomorrow behind the front as well. This will be important to note as high temperatures will only top out in the low 50s Friday & wind chills could stay in the 40s through the afternoon!
Two freezing starts will then follow as we get into the weekend and highs will only reach the 40s Saturday afternoon. This even with plenty of sunshine in the forecast! Clouds and temperatures will increase into Sunday.
As far as rain chances go, we’ll stay mainly dry through the start of next week, but that changes by next Wednesday!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
