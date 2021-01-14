Efforts to feed hungry families takes on a different look in the 21st century

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families in the state in need of food get help through generous efforts to put meals on their tables.
Food drives no are no longer limited to dropping off canned goods in the 21 century.
Six metro area food pantries will be serving up shrimp to needy families thanks to Extra Table. The non-profit organization distributed the food at the Good Samaritan Center for 62 food banks they serve in the state.
50,000 pounds of shrimp were purchased through a grant from coastal fishermen.
“We knew that during COVID many of our pantries have experienced anywhere from a 30 to a 50 percent increase in food requests. So this shrimp today is a unique item. It will be enjoyed,” said Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen.
Media and entertainment business owner Autumn Luke took her food drive virtual in December for the Mississippi Food Network. She coordinated with her team in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to get meals for the state’s only food bank.
“We participated in food drives where we actually donated or we delivered canned goods but with COVID everything’s virtual these days, and it was actually the safer way to do the food drive. So this experience was great for us,” said Luke.
“A thousand dollar donation or $500.00 or 50 cans we take it and we add up because what we do is we feed people 365 days a year,” said MS Food Network External Affairs Assistant Stacey Cain. “So the small donations are just absolutely just as important as a corporation walking in handing us $50,000.00”.
Autumedia raised over $1,500.00 for the Mississippi Food Network. The donation will provide 8,000 meals.
Last year 30 million pounds of food were distributed through the agency.
