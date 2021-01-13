‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ signs approved

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Soon, motorists will see “Welcome to Vicksburg” signs along Interstate 20.
The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week cleared the way for the creation and installation of the signs by approving a $49,768 contract with Atwood Fence Co. of Kosciusko to make the 10-foot-by-20-foot signs and install them.
The Vicksburg Post reports city crews will handle much of the remaining parts of the project including installation of lighting and landscaping.
The project is being funded using state tourism bond money.