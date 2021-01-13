Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 55 degrees after a morning start of 29 degrees. We had a trace of snowfall this morning, that was mixed with sleet and rain. Our total snowfall from the other day in Jackson is 1.2 inches. Skies will clear out tonight and there may be some patchy frost by morning with lows in the middle 30s. Thursday is going to be a sunny and warm day with highs in the lower 60s. A weak, but dry cool front will slide in here later in the day so that highs Friday and through this weekend will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with plenty of sunny skies. Warmer temperatures will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Average high is 56 and the average low is 35 degrees. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:17pm.