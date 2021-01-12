Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A weak disturbance is moving overhead tonight with the possibility of producing a few flurries or rain sprinkles. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the air is so dry, the flurries or sprinkles will be very brief and not be of much concern. After the morning commute, sunshine will return with highs in the 50s. 60s return Thursday with sunshine. Cooler weather will return to the area Friday through this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s and morning low temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect sunshine, but possibly a sprinkle or two on Sunday. Average high is 56 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:17pm. Calm wind tonight and southwest at 5mph Wednesday.