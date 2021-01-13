SWAC tabs JSU’s Hampton as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Senior tight end Kyland Richey was voted All-SWAC Second Team. In 2019 the Cedar Hill, Texas product hauled in 16 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. Fellow senior CJ Holmes was named to the All-SWAC Second Team as a defensive back. Last season he played in 12 games and recorded two interceptions. He added 28 tackles, 21 solo and seven assists to go with seven pass breakups.