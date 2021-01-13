SWAC tabs JSU’s Hampton as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football team highlighted by Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Keonte Hampton.
The preseason team was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors and was announced during day one of the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Virtual Media Days.
Hampton, a junior linebacker from West Point, Miss. was named Preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 106 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Hampton concluded the regular season ranked in the top five in the SWAC in total tackles, tackles per game (8.8 tpg), and sacks (4.5). Hampton was also named to the conference’s first team.
Also making the first team were Keshawn Harper (RB) and Cedric Dunbar (OL).
In 2019 Harper played in 11 games and led the team in rushing with 691 yard and scored one touchdown. The Mobile, Ala. native rushed for an average of 62.8 yards per game, which ranked 75th in the country and averaged 6.06 yards per rush, which ranked 17th in the nation.
Dunbar played in 11 games and anchored the offensive line. The Natchez, Miss. product helped produce a Tiger offense that scored 26.08 points per game and 2699 yards of rushing yards for 188.3 per game. Dunbar also aided in the offense in 4663 yards of total offense for 388.6 yards per game.
Senior tight end Kyland Richey was voted All-SWAC Second Team. In 2019 the Cedar Hill, Texas product hauled in 16 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. Fellow senior CJ Holmes was named to the All-SWAC Second Team as a defensive back. Last season he played in 12 games and recorded two interceptions. He added 28 tackles, 21 solo and seven assists to go with seven pass breakups.
