State Democratic leaders call on Reeves to deploy National Guard to D.C. during inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two top state Democratic lawmakers are calling on Gov. Reeves to send the Mississippi National Guard to D.C. to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are slated to be sworn in on January 20.
Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons and House Minority Leader Robert Johnson have sent an open letter to the governor in light of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
On that day, a group of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.
Five people died in connection with that incident.
“This group inflicted a fatal beating upon a Capitol Police officer, caused the death of at least four others, and injured many more as they destroyed classified documents, historical artifacts, and federal property,” Simmons and Johnson write.
Simmons represents Senate District 12, which includes Bolivar, Coahoma, and Washington counties. Johnson represents House District 12, which includes Adams, Frankin, and Jefferson counties.
“Shockingly, many in this group actively sought out members of Congress, intent on harming and possibly kidnapping some, as evidenced by video testimony we all witnessed as we watched as a nation.”
The leaders point out that Reeves sent 400 national guard members to the nation’s capital in June 2020, at the behest of the federal government in response to “protesters lawfully (marching) on the city protesting the killing of George Floyd.”
Last year, Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. Video shows the officer, Dereck Chauvin, putting his knee into Floyd’s neck.
“Protesters marched like they had numerous times before, restlessly and nonviolently through the streets … Nonetheless, as a result, people marching in the demand of justice for Mr. Floyd were faced with an overwhelming, preemptive, and heavily armed police presence,” the two write.
The two appeal to Reeves to “do the right thing and answer the call to protect our citizens, ourselves, our leaders, and the functioning of our government in the nation’s capital.”
Officials with Reeves’ office did not immediately respond for comment.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.