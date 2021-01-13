State could help address drag racing on highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At an OurFondren neighborhood meeting Tuesday night, Jackson Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the legislature is considering a bill that could provide additional resources to curb drag racing and other reckless driving along the interstate.
Lindsay discussed the matter less than two weeks after drag racers tied up a portion of I-55 for over an hour on New Year’s night.
“I understand from Sen. (David) Blount and Sen. (Walter) Michel that we will more than likely have a bill that will provide some additional resources to the I-55 corridor through the capital city to help us,” she said. “Right now, there aren’t those resources dedicated.”
Blount represents District 29, which includes the Fondren area, and Michel represents District 25, which includes Northeast Jackson. The incident occurred right near the boundary of the Fondren and Northeast Jackson communities.
Lindsay said she wasn’t exactly sure what those resources would look like, but said she is “grateful” that the legislature is considering providing the additional help.
“The same kind of problems are happening on I-10 on the coast, so this is not just a Jackson issue, which should help get the legislation passed,” she said.
Videos posted on social media show multiple drivers stopped in the middle of the southbound lanes on the interstate making donuts. The drivers fled when they saw the police approaching.
The videos have gotten thousands of views online, and also have been used by police to identity drivers. As a result of the social media posts, two individuals have been charged in connection with the incident.
Precinct Four Cmdr. Obie Wells said the case is still under investigation and that the Jackson Police Department was still working to “fully identify individuals” involved.
