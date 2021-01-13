Ridgeland mayor tapped for national public safety advisory committee

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee will help shape a national group’s policy positions when it comes to public safety and law enforcement.
The National League of Cities (NLC) has appointed McGee a member of the 2021 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee.
The term is for one year, during which McGee will work with other members to advocate for NCL’s policy issues before Congress, the administration and local governments.
“I am pleased the NLC had the foresight to recommend my appointment based on Ridgeland’s top-notch law enforcement and skilled leadership under the command of Chief John Neal,” he said. “Our city is blessed to have them.”
Other members of the committee include a councilman from Ontario, Canada, a councilwoman from Goodyear, Ariz., and others.
“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, league president. “I am proud to have Mayor McGee join NLC’s PSCP committee on behalf of his residents.”
