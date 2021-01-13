Program in Mississippi invests $11M to control ‘destructive feral swine’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is dedicated $11.65 million to control feral swine in several states, including Mississippi.
The swine are considered destructive and are trapped by agricultural producers and private landowners as part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program.
Similar projects have been funded in Alabama, Hawaii, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
“These awards enable landowners to address the threat that feral swine pose to natural resources and agriculture,” said Kurt Readus, NRCS State Conservationist in Mississippi. “The projects we have identified will be key to addressing the feral swine problem.”
