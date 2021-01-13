Morgan Freeman: ‘Proud to call Mississippi my home’ after state debuts new flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple tweet from a celebrity with Mississippi roots has given the new state flag even more recognition.
Academy Award-winning actor, director, and narrator, Morgan Freeman tweeted, “Proud to call Mississippi my home.”
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed the new “In God We Trust” Flag into law on Monday.
Since then, politicians, local leaders, and lots of Mississippians have shared the new flag on social media, expressing gratitude for its symbolism, moving Mississippi forward.
Reeves called Monday a historic day and called getting rid of the old flag a call for unity.
Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award winner, multiple-time Oscar nominee, Golden Globe winner, and Screen Actor’s Guild Award winner, most known for hit films such as Invictus, Driving Miss Daisy, Glory, Shawshank Redemption, and Million Dollar Baby.
What most people may not know is that Freeman is also the owner of Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and while his birthplace is Memphis, Tennessee, he grew up in several Mississippi cities.
