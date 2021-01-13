Jackson Ward Seven councilwoman seeking a second term

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay will be seeking a second term in office.
Last week, Lindsay was the first member of the Jackson City Council to submit qualifying papers to run for re-election.
“This has been the most rewarding, interesting and yet difficult and challenging job over my many years of working to make Jackson a better place,” she said.
Lindsay, who replaced longtime Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon, previously served as executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation. She ran for and won her first term in 2017.
Among accomplishments, Lindsay said she has advocated to raise the salary of Jackson police recruits and supported the development of the Real-Time Command Center.
During her time in office, she has served as council president and vice president and currently chairs the Finance, Rules and Water-Sewer Infrastructure Ad Hoc committees.
“Four years ago, I ran for the office understanding that our city was in dire financial straits,” she said. “Despite that, I wanted to serve because I believed I could make a difference.”
She believes she has made a difference in her first four years. Among achievements, police recruit pay was raised from $26,000 to $30,000, a move she supported.
Lindsay also points to her and her fellow council members’ efforts to help stabilize the city’s finances, which began with its vote to move forward with the Siemens lawsuit.
Jackson filed suit against the firm in 2019, citing complications with its billing system. Jackson brought on Siemens and its subcontractors years ago to completely overhaul its billing system. Due to complications with that work, collections from water bills dropped off and its water/sewer enterprise fund nearly went bankrupt.
Council members, including Lindsay, voted to move forward with the suit. And in 2020, the city announced that it had settled its suit with the company for nearly $90 million.
A portion of those funds was used to bring the city into compliance with its water/sewer bond covenants. After coming into compliance, last November, Moody’s announced that it was raising the city’s credit outlook from negative to stable.
“I see hope on the horizon. We are slogging toward fixing the broken water billing system that has been the root of our financial woes since 2014,” she said. “Thankfully, with the Siemens lawsuit settlement, we can focus on fixing the system.”
Despite the city’s successes, Lindsay said much is left to be done and she wants to be a part of seeing that work through. Said Lindsay, “I am running again so that I may continue doing this work for the people of Ward Seven and to help make improvements citywide.”
The deadline to qualify for races is February 5. The Democratic and Republican primaries will be April 7, and the general election will be the first Tuesday in June, according to the Jackson City Clerk’s office.
