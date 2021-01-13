Jackson flood victims receive donations to help with recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly a year since the Pearl River flooded north Jackson homes, leaving devastation in its wake. Some residents who say they’ve been ignored by the government recently received aid through a community action network.
“Somebody cared that they reached out when our own government didn’t do anything,” said flood victim Darryl Roby.
He is one of about 20 north Jackson flood victims who received financial donations from the Mississippi Association of Community Action Agencies Southeast Regional “Day of Service” campaign.
The agency’s annual charitable chose needy flood victims for assistance. Roby used his funds for finishing touches and cleaning supplies.
“That financial donation meant a lot right at Christmas time for those who thought our government and city and county leaders had forgotten about us,” said Roby.
“I want to make sure they received something for their suffering and things that they went through,” said resident Dr. Betty Johnson.
She went door to door in her neighborhood to assist MACAA with locating residents like Roby and others who were struggling with recovery.
“I see hope because somebody reached out to them and helped them and it made them feel better, and it made them feel like they were worth something,” said Johnson.
MACAA Executive Director Nicole Claiborne said the regional fundraiser assisted 30 adults and 37 children.
Johnson is still searching for one River Road homeowner who reached out to the agency and has not been able to return to his home. Meanwhile, the community is slowly rebuilding and returning.
“It was a blessing from God and it has restored dignity to a lot of people in the community,” added Johnson.
Last year in mid-February, hundreds of residents fled their homes as the Pearl River overflowed its banks following a release of water from the Reservoir.
