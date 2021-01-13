Harper named SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Duffey was recently featured in the Hero Sports Best Returning FCS Running Backs in the SWAC after putting together a true freshman season to remember in 2019 as he was named to the Hero Sports All-America Freshman Team after making his way into being the main back for the Braves and played in 12 total games. He ended up leading Alcorn in rushing at 838 yards and six touchdowns. Duffey rushed for at least 100 yards in four different games against Mississippi College, Alabama State, Grambling State and Alabama A&M. He tallied a season-high 138 yards to go along with two touchdowns against Mississippi College. Duffey had a season-high 67-yard touchdown run at Alabama State and also caught touchdown passes versus Mississippi College and McNeese State. He was a two-time SWAC Newcomer of the Week winner throughout the season.