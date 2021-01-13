First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday

After a wintry start for some of us, conditions have improved as we move into the second half of our Wednesday. High temperatures will vary depending on your location thanks to the upper-level disturbance moving overhead... High temperatures around the Jackson Metro will lift into the low 50s, but we’ll be in the mid 50s in SW MS this afternoon & only the mid-upper 40s to the north of I-20.
Anticipate a warming trend into Thursday ahead of our next cold front! Temperatures will reach the 60s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The aforementioned cold front will swing through into the overnight hours, bringing clouds and the potential for a few stray showers with it, but it will be out of the area by Friday. Temperatures will drop as a result and highs will only reach the low 50s Friday through Sunday. Although an additional system will approach the region by the end of the weekend, rain chances look minimal at best!
Decent rain chances won’t move into the forecast until the very end of our 7-day!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @coulter_wx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.