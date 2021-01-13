First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday

Anticipate a warming trend into Thursday ahead of our next cold front! Temperatures will reach the 60s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The aforementioned cold front will swing through into the overnight hours, bringing clouds and the potential for a few stray showers with it, but it will be out of the area by Friday. Temperatures will drop as a result and highs will only reach the low 50s Friday through Sunday. Although an additional system will approach the region by the end of the weekend, rain chances look minimal at best!