Family looks to sell beloved 1955 Chevy Nomad to pay for COVID care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chelsea Spann describes her dad as being like Santa Claus, always with a smile and bringing joy to any room.
“He was the big guy with the belly and that jolly laugh,” she said.
David Spann, Chelsea’s dad, found his perfect sleigh a few years ago. A bright red, 1955 Chevy Nomad.
“He’s loved it like a third child,” said Spann.
Spann’s obsession with Nomads goes back to his childhood, when his dad got a maroon and white one. As people pointed and looked at the car, he loved the attention it brought.
“That’s when my dad fell in love,” said Spann.
As an adult, he was able to get one later in life. He shows it off as much as possible and even gets monthly maintenance on it. However, over summer 2020, his life got turn upside down. A COVID-19 diagnosis sent him to the hospital in Tucson.
“In three days he went to the ICU. Three days after that, he went on a ventilator, and he was unconscious on that ventilator for 4-5 weeks,” said Spann.
His family could only talk and sing to him through Facetime, but would as much as possible to let him know they were there.
“All you could do is just say, ‘keep fighting, you got this, we want you here, people are praying for you,” said Spann.
Eventually he pulled through, but the effects from COVID hit hard. After months of constant recover, he may never walk again.
“He’s disabled forever because this disease,” said Spann.
Insurance is running out while medical bills and the days ahead are sure to be hard and pricey. It was a tough decision, but to keep finances afloat, the family decided to sell the beloved 1955 Chevy Nomad. They’re asking for close to $60,000 for it and hope that will cover in-home care for a half a year or more for their father.
“I’m hoping we can find the right owner to actually take it on and love it as much as my dad has,” said Spann.
According to Fair Health, hospital stays for uninsured COVID-19 patients could be more than $70, 000, while insured COVID patients are likely to spend just under $40,000, just for hospital stays.
If you’re interested in the car, email nomadfan2020@gmail.com.
