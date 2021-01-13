City Limits Cafe opens at Mississippi Farmers Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Diners now have another option for breakfast and lunch downtown, with the opening of a new restaurant at the Mississippi Farmers Market.
On Wednesday, the state held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City Limits Café, which is located at the downtown Jackson market.
The café is open to the public Monday through Friday, and offers cafeteria-style food, as well as made-to-order options, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
Café owners Ralph and Missy Elmore, along with Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, were on hand for the ceremony.
“We are so glad to have the City Limits Café here at the Mississippi Farmers Market,” Gipson said. “I look forward to enjoying some good, old-fashioned home cooking. The café is easily accessible and provides a great option for those in the downtown Jackson area.”
The café is open from 7 a.m. 10 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch.
