City leaders unveil museum trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders opened the new museum trail Wednesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the 2.5-mile multi-use path.
The trail connects the Two Mississippi Museums and the Farmer’s Market on High Street to the Children’s Museum and Natural Science Museum on Highland Drive.
“People travel from far and wide in order to take advantage of trails that look like this, that have aesthetic appeal as they enjoy biking or running. So we’re excited to see this take place,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
The trail is expected to connect to other metro-area trails in the future.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.