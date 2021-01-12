Woman fined for animal cruelty after leaving dog in freezing temps, no shelter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Montgomery County judge fined a woman for animal cruelty for chaining her dog, without shelter, in freezing temperatures, according to an animal rights group.
Judge Larry Bamberg fined Shirley Davidson Tuesday morning, saying openly in court, “I wish you had been charged with a felony.” Bamberg also cautioned Davidson that if she returned to his court, she would be charged with a felony.
Davidson is charged under Mississippi’s Dog and Cat Pet Protection Law, which is a misdemeanor for a first offense carrying a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Davidson’s charges stem from a text message to an international animal protection organization.
Doll Stanley, campaign director for In Defense of Animals said she got a text about a pit bull surrounded by her own feces, chained to a metal vented air conditioner in freezing temps outside.
Stanley also said the dog, named Sabrina, had no water or access to any.
Due to the graphic nature of the photos taken when Sabrina was found, WLBT will only show the above image.
“There is no excuse for failing to provide your animals with the necessities of life,” Stanley said. “In Defense of Animals works with animal guardians to aid them in understanding the needs of their animals, but when it is clear that an animal or animals will not be cared for, legal intervention is the only option.”
Stanley said she provided the shivering dog with water and a dog house until a seizure order could be obtained and official charges filed.
Now, Sabrina is a happy, healthy pet in a loving home.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.