VIDEO: Restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint in parking lot

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shocking surveillance footage shows a restaurant owner being robbed by four men in the parking lot.
It happened outside Stark’s Family Restaurant in Hazelhurst on Sunday night.
The owner says he was leaving for the night when the four men approached him next to his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint.
The robbers stole his wallet, money, cell phone and a gun from inside his vehicle.
The owner shared the video with WLBT in hopes that law enforcement is able to capture the suspects.
The cell phone has since been located in Crystal Springs, but no arrests have been made.
The owner says he got the security cameras just two weeks ago.
