2 Rankin County inmates die in consecutive days

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Inmates at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died on consecutive days, Mississippi Department of Corrections announced.
Monday morning, 67-year-old O.C. Brown died.
Brown was serving a life sentence after a murder conviction in 2003 in Walthall County.
Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Caden Britt died.
Britt was serving a three-year sentence after being convicted of sexual battery in 2019.
Neither cause of death was revealed until autopsies can be done.
