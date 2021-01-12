2 Rankin County inmates die in consecutive days

2 Rankin County inmates die in consecutive days
Netting surrounds the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County (Photo source: MDOC)
By WLBT Digital | January 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 4:44 PM

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Inmates at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died on consecutive days, Mississippi Department of Corrections announced.

Monday morning, 67-year-old O.C. Brown died.

Brown was serving a life sentence after a murder conviction in 2003 in Walthall County.

Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Caden Britt died.

Britt was serving a three-year sentence after being convicted of sexual battery in 2019.

Neither cause of death was revealed until autopsies can be done.

