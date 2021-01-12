Man arrested after shooting, killing 21-year-old at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Jackson.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 in the 1200 block of Lawnview Place.
According to police, a man was found fatally wounded and lying on the ground. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Dameon Parker. He was shot multiple times.
Tramaine Hinton was later arrested and charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
Investigators discovered while questioning witnesses that Hinton had an altercation with a family member about a week ago and was taken to the State Hospital for a mental evaluation and later released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
