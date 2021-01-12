Miss. vaccine hotline temporarily down as surge of people try to schedule appointments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The toll free COVID vaccine hotline is currently unavailable after a huge surge in traffic as people try to schedule appointments.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the line was down temporarily.
He instructed those looking to schedule appointment to call 601-965-4071 for now.
People currently eligible for the vaccine are Mississippi seniors age 65+ as well as people 18+ with underlying health conditions.
The Mississippi State Department of Health also allows you to schedule an appointment online at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu.
