JSU men pause team activities due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The impromptu break for the Jackson State men’s basketball team just got a little longer.
The program announcing on Tuesday that it has paused all team activities in accordance with COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. That includes postponing JSU’s upcoming road games with Prairie View A&M, originally scheduled for Saturday, and Texas Southern on the following Monday.
Due the virus, the Tigers already had to postpone their previous two games against Alcorn State and Southern.
The four missed games come at an inopportune time for JSU, having opened up SWAC play on January 4 with a 60-44 win at Alabama State.
Should the Tigers clear protocol this week, their next scheduled game is set for January 23 at Grambling State.
