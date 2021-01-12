Gov. Reeves calls for flags to fly at half-staff after violence at U.S. Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is ordering flags fly at half-staff after last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
This comes shortly after President Donald Trump order flags be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two U.S. Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday’s violent protests at the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood have died since the riots. Sicknick died as a result of being attacked by rioters, while Liebengood died of an apparent suicide days later.
Reeves, a staunch supporter of Trump, condemned the violence at the Capitol.
Reeves called the events at the Capitol “disastrous” and called it “a sad day for the nation’s history.”
“Sometimes we win, sometimes we don’t, but the reality is that we have to recognize that is the way our system works,” Reeves said of the riots.
