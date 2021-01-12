First Alert Forecast: Sunny, chilly day ahead

It’s a cold one out there! High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, even despite all of our sunshine, and overnight lows will dip back into the 20s... The sunshine will help to melt some of the remaining snow cover in our NW counties, however.
We’ll have a weak disturbance moving overhead into tomorrow, that will bring some cloud cover and maybe even some sprinkles/flurries with it as temperatures climb into the 50s. We’ll eventually see this low-mid 60s again Thursday afternoon, but that warmth will be short-lived as another cold front is on the way.
Although rain is not expected with this next front, cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week/weekend. A progressive pattern will allow for yet another couple of systems to work overhead at the end of the 7-day forecast, but rain chances aren’t impressive at this time. Check back for frequent updates!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
