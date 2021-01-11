WATCH: Man faces 13 charges after traffic stop ends in fight with police

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is behind bars facing 13 charges after a traffic stop in Clinton on Highway 80 near Hunter Oaks Apartments.
Demond Dante White, 23, faces several charges including resisting arrest, careless driving, no tag light, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, window tint violation, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct, no proof of insurance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Around midnight Friday, Clinton police say they stopped White for several traffic violations.
During the stop, police say they had reason to believe White had drugs and a concealed weapon.
Police say the suspect became combative and refused to comply as the officer attempted to take him into custody.
Watch the viral video of the struggle between White and the officer, sent to WLBT by a viewer.
The officer was able to disarm White and take possession of the firearm.
Bond is set at $263,000.
