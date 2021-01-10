List: School closures, delays and virtual transitions due to Monday’s winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several schools have announced they will be shutting their doors for the safety of their students ahead of expected winter weather.
A winter storm is expected for a large portion of the state starting Sunday evening and into Monday. Parts of the state could get an expected 2-4″ of snow or sleet.
The following schools have announced they will be closed on Monday, January 11:
- Adhiambo School
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi
- Brookhaven School District
- Christian Mission Learning Center
- Claiborne County School District
- Copiah County School District
- Creative Arts Christian Academy Ridgeland
- Delta Technical College
- East Central Community College
- East Rankin Academy
- First Presbyterian Day School
- Golden Rule Daycare in Pearl
- Hartfield Academy
- Hinds Community College
- Hinds County School District Schools and Offices
- Hillcrest Christian
- Holmes Community College
- Jackson Academy
- Jackson Prep
- Jamboree Child Development
- K’s Kids Learning Center
- Kids’ University Daycare
- Leake County
- Little Adventures Learning Center
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy
- Magnolia Daycare
- Montessori Academy of Jackson
- Mt. Salus Christian School
- New Hope Christian School
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
- Simpson County School District
- Smith County Schools
- The Potter’s House Pre-School in Clinton and Jackson
- Tougaloo College
- Unity Learning Center
- Vicksburg Warren School District
These schools are delaying openings for Monday:
- Jackson State University will not open until 10 a.m.
These schools will transition into online learning for Monday:
- Canton Public School District will be held virtually as scheduled
- Clinton Public School District
- Education Center School of Jackson
- Jackson Public School District will have school virtually as scheduled
- Lawrence County School District
- Madison County School District
- Mississippi College and MC Law
- Pearl Public School District
- Rankin County School District
- Smilow Prep will be virtually but is delayed until 10 a.m.
- St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison
We will continue to update this list as more information is available.
