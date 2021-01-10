List: School closures, delays and virtual transitions due to Monday’s winter weather

January 10, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several schools have announced they will be shutting their doors for the safety of their students ahead of expected winter weather.

A winter storm is expected for a large portion of the state starting Sunday evening and into Monday. Parts of the state could get an expected 2-4″ of snow or sleet.

The following schools have announced they will be closed on Monday, January 11:

  • Adhiambo School
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi
  • Brookhaven School District
  • Christian Mission Learning Center
  • Claiborne County School District
  • Copiah County School District
  • Creative Arts Christian Academy Ridgeland
  • Delta Technical College
  • East Central Community College
  • East Rankin Academy
  • First Presbyterian Day School
  • Golden Rule Daycare in Pearl
  • Hartfield Academy
  • Hinds Community College
  • Hinds County School District Schools and Offices
  • Hillcrest Christian
  • Holmes Community College
  • Jackson Academy
  • Jackson Prep
  • Jamboree Child Development
  • K’s Kids Learning Center
  • Kids’ University Daycare
  • Leake County
  • Little Adventures Learning Center
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • Magnolia Daycare
  • Montessori Academy of Jackson
  • Mt. Salus Christian School
  • New Hope Christian School
  • St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
  • Simpson County School District
  • Smith County Schools
  • The Potter’s House Pre-School in Clinton and Jackson
  • Tougaloo College
  • Unity Learning Center
  • Vicksburg Warren School District

These schools are delaying openings for Monday:

  • Jackson State University will not open until 10 a.m.

These schools will transition into online learning for Monday:

  • Canton Public School District will be held virtually as scheduled
  • Clinton Public School District
  • Education Center School of Jackson
  • Jackson Public School District will have school virtually as scheduled
  • Lawrence County School District
  • Madison County School District
  • Mississippi College and MC Law
  • Pearl Public School District
  • Rankin County School District
  • Smilow Prep will be virtually but is delayed until 10 a.m.
  • St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison

We will continue to update this list as more information is available.

