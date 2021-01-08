Missing Brookhaven teen found safe in another state

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven police department says that a teenager has been found safe after being missing for over a week.
Police said 14-year-old Tralisia Williams was reported missing on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Lincoln County sheriff deputies as well as the Brookhaven police searched together for the missing teenager.
Chief Kenneth Collins said Wednesday that Brookhaven Police are currently on their way to pick the teen up. He did not indicate what state she was located in.
Williams reportedly left home around 1:15 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and flip flops.
Family and community members knocked on doors and searched areas in and around Brookhaven this past weekend, but to no avail.
