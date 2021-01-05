Suspects indicted in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Indictments have been handed down against the two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December indicted Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

If convicted, Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty.

