‘Stop the insanity’: The New York Post tells President Trump to stop fighting his election loss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a front-page article by the New York Post’s editorial board, they have asked President Trump to “stop the insanity” and to “end this dark charade” of challenging his election loss.
Since November, the president has made multiple claims of election interference and he and his attorneys have submitted numerous lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election - most of which have been tossed out.
He is now calling on Republican senators to “step up and fight for the Presidency,” calling the proof of massive illegal voting “irrefutable.”
The paper, which endorsed Trump in the 2020 election, stated that the president is “obsessed” with the date January 6, the day in which Congress will certify the presidential election results. The electoral college vote in mid-December confirmed Joe Biden as president-elect, in which he won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
“You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have ‘courage,’ they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office,” the editors wrote. “In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”
The editors agreed that Trump had every right to investigate his loss, but that those investigations have come back empty. They also described attorney Sidney Powell, who was once on President Trump’s legal team and who lead an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results, as “a crazy person.”
The paper then asked Trump to channel his fury into something useful, pointing to the Senate runoff in Georgia. They said that if Democrats take the U.S. Senate, Trump’s legacy may be threatened.
“Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you’re helping them do it,” the editors wrote. “If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.”
