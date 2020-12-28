Ridgeland receives $25k grant to plant trees along Colony Park Boulevard

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 300 trees will be going in along Colony Park Boulevard in Ridgeland, thanks to a recent grant.
On Monday, the city announced that it had received a $25,000 grant from America in Bloom and CN Railway to enhance the city’s urban forest.
The grant is designed to enhance landscapes and encourage towns along the CN corridor “to take environmental action by improving their communities through healthy urban forests, natural landscaping, groundcover improvement, and flower displays,” according to a release from the city.
“The funds will be used to plant approximately 300 trees along the new Colony Park Boulevard center median and along the right-of-way and multi-use path,” Mayor Gene McGee said in the statement. “The landscape improvements will help to promote and foster a healthy community while visually enhancing the boulevard.”
Keep Ridgeland Beautiful is participating in the design process. The city expects to begin plantings in the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.