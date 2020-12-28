Rep. Thompson praises Nashville law enforcement officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie Thompson is praising the law enforcement officers in Nashville, saying their actions during the Christmas Day bombing saved lives and prevented injuries.
On Christmas, a bomb went off in downtown Nashville, causing significant damage and killing the alleged bomber, Anthony Warner.
Police responded to the scene that morning and quickly evacuated the area after they realized that a bomb was set to go off in a recreational vehicle parked there.
“I commend law enforcement officials in Nashville for their swift response to the suspicious vehicle and subsequent suicide bombing,” Thompson said in a statement. “Their quick work prevented what could have been many more dead and injured in one of America’s iconic cities.
“I look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration to give much-needed attention to domestic terrorism threats and better protect our critical infrastructure from both physical and cyber attacks.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.