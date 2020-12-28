Oral arguments slated in Gluckstadt incorporation, Canton annexation cases

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Oral arguments are set in a case that will determine whether Gluckstadt can incorporate and Canton can move forward with annexation.
The Mississippi Supreme Court has set arguments for Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Supreme Court Building in Downtown Jackson.
The case is a conglomeration of multiple cases. The Citizens for Gluckstadt are seeking to incorporate approximately 11 square miles of territory north of the Madison city limits.
That matter is being challenged by businessman Ron Hutchinson, the owner of Mississippi Tent and Party Rental, who questions whether Gluckstadt has obtained enough signatures needed to move forward with the plans.
The city of Canton also opposes the incorporation efforts, while attempting to annex property of its own, mainly west and south of the Nissan plant.
According to court documents, Gluckstadt’s proposed boundaries would take in a portion of the area being eyed by Canton officials.
Meanwhile, Peco Foods, Inc. is attempting to block Canton’s annexation, saying that doing so would sanction annexation as “a mechanism to shore up a declining tax base by a Mississippi municipality with significant available land resources, a lack of internal and population growth, and with its finances on the decline.”
In April 2019, Madison County Chancery Judge James Walker approved Gluckstadt’s petition for incorporation. Hutchinson appealed that decision shortly after.
In a separate chancery court trial, a judge denied Canton’s attempted annexation of property around the Nissan plant. However, it did not reject proposals to annex smaller swaths of territory north of the factory.
