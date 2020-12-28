Miss. bars won’t be serving booze at midnight on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re planning to ring in the new year with an adult beverage in hand, you’ll need to place that drink order by 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve - or any other night of the week for that matter.
Under Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order that went into effect July 24, 220, restaurants and bars cannot sell alcohol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The order also says the sale of alcohol is limited to seated patrons and customers inside the business must not exceed 50% capacity.
WLBT’s Chelsey Sellars spoke with Last Call Sports Grill back when the order first went into effect and general manager Dana Koenig was worried about drink sales.
“A lot of times people may not start coming out until 10 o’clock. And so those hours between 11:00 and 2:00, it doesn’t seem like a lot of time but it can definitely have an impact [on sales], yes. And I think we’re all going to feel that,” Koenig said.
People across the state have their sights set on New Year’s Eve and what this year’s celebrations might look like with so many restrictions in place.
Oxford police shared an image the city posted in response to inquires to extend bar and restaurant hours for the final day of 2019.
The City of Oxford responded “Governor Reeves office confirmed this morning that they will not allow an extension of hours for New Year’s Eve. The City of Oxford does not have the authority to be more lenient than the governor’s executive order.”
