Jackson receives $1M grant to aid minority-owned businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Minority business owners will be able to receive guidance and financial help through a program being developed in Mississippi’s capital city.
The program in Jackson is funded in part by a $1 million grant from the Rockefeller Opportunity Collective.
The organization is working to expand equity and economic opportunity for low-wage families and communities of color.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city will use money from the collective to pay for technical assistance. Money from other organizations will develop other parts of the program.
Jackson has 314 minority-owned businesses. That represents 37% of businesses in a city where 81% of residents are Black.