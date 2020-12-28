FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, warm start to the last week of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front to our NW will be sinking into our region today, bringing with it increased cloud cover and a few showers. Fortunately, rain chances are low enough that they won’t bring much impact to our morning or evening commute, but certainly expect the possibility of some light rain on the windshield at times. Clouds will keep morning lows pretty mild heading out the door (except for our SE counties who are still mainly clear), and temperatures will top out in the mid 60s this afternoon.