FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, warm start to the last week of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front to our NW will be sinking into our region today, bringing with it increased cloud cover and a few showers. Fortunately, rain chances are low enough that they won’t bring much impact to our morning or evening commute, but certainly expect the possibility of some light rain on the windshield at times. Clouds will keep morning lows pretty mild heading out the door (except for our SE counties who are still mainly clear), and temperatures will top out in the mid 60s this afternoon.
Tomorrow into much of Wednesday, we’ll catch a breather between systems as highs top out in the 60s and 70s, but scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast late in the day, Wednesday. Storm chances will continue to climb overnight as our next low pressure system drags a strong cold front through the area into New Year’s Eve!
This front will not only bring the likelihood of wind and rain, but the possibility of severe weather, especially in our southern counties. It’s a trend we’re keeping an eye on, stay tuned over the next couple of days as we get closer!
Although a few lingering showers and storms will be possible as we ring in the 2021, we’ll be clearing out by New Year’s Day. Colder and drier conditions will return for the first weekend of the new year.
