First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Thursday for possible severe storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The clouds have been around much of the day with peaks of sunshine here and there. Our southern counties have seen a good bit of sunshine throughout the day and this allowed them to be quite warmer than the rest of the area. Tonight, expect temperatures to be similar to last night with lows in the upper 40′s with partly to mainly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, the clouds will continue to stick around with peaks of sunshine here and there. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue into Tuesday as well with highs in the middle 60′s. We will stay on the dry side into Wednesday morning, but showers and a few storms will begin to roll in Wednesday evening out ahead of our next storm system.