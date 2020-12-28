10 fireworks safety tips for New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With so many people looking forward to ringing in a new year, you can expect lots of firework celebrations across Central Mississippi.
State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney urges everyone to use caution when using fireworks.
“That’s especially important if young children are around, as they are often more likely to get hurt,” said Chaney. “The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14.”
Sparklers, often a favorite with children, can reach up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal suggests you follow these safety tips:
• Observe local laws.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.
• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready and never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.
• Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.
• Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
• Never give fireworks to small children.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
