JPD: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
It happened Saturday evening in the 4000 block of Sandlewood Dr.
Police say Sedrick Rhodes, 42, shot and killed his father, 66-year-old Lawrence Hill.
After the shooting, Rhodes barricaded himself in a rear bedroom and SWAT was called to the scene.
After negotiations were unsuccessful, entry was made into the home and Rhodes was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
