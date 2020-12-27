JPD: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

JPD: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide
(Source: AP)
By WLBT Digital | December 26, 2020 at 11:36 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 11:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

It happened Saturday evening in the 4000 block of Sandlewood Dr.

Police say Sedrick Rhodes, 42, shot and killed his father, 66-year-old Lawrence Hill.

After the shooting, Rhodes barricaded himself in a rear bedroom and SWAT was called to the scene.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, entry was made into the home and Rhodes was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.