First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and mild conditions. Tonight, we will also be on the mild side with lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s as clouds roll in out ahead of a weak cold front. A few light rain showers may be possible overnight and throughout the day tomorrow, but shouldn’t bring too many impacts for central MS. Highs tomorrow will remain above average in the middle 60′s. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal up until Thursday until a strong cold front moves through.
Showers are likely on Wednesday as the front approaches the region. the shower activity will likely last into New Year’s Eve on Thursday. We are watching out for the potential for this system to produce strong to severe storm on Wednesday night and on Thursday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes could be possible during this timeframe. Make sure to stay tuned over the coming days since we are a few days out from this happening. As of now, it looks like the rain will clear out on time for Friday as we ring in the new year with drier and cooler conditions.
