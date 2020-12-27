First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely by mid-week

Showers are likely on Wednesday as the front approaches the region. the shower activity will likely last into New Year’s Eve on Thursday. We are watching out for the potential for this system to produce strong to severe storm on Wednesday night and on Thursday. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes could be possible during this timeframe. Make sure to stay tuned over the coming days since we are a few days out from this happening. As of now, it looks like the rain will clear out on time for Friday as we ring in the new year with drier and cooler conditions.