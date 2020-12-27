First Alert Forecast: dry & sunny today, active & wet week ahead of us

A stronger cold front will likely swing in on Wednesday and into Thursday brining widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms to the region. As of now, there is a possibility we could see a few severe storms both Wednesday and Thursday. This system looks to be a real rain maker with the potential of seeing 1.5 to 2″ area-wide when this all said and done. There is still uncertainly on the exact timing of the front and specifics on impacts, but should have a better idea in the next few days. We should dry out for New Year’s Day on Friday with temperatures dropping back to the lower 50′s by the end of the week.