First Alert Forecast: dry & sunny today, active & wet week ahead of us

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30′s area-wide this morning. By this afternoon, temperatures will rise to the middle 60′s under mainly sunny skies. By tonight, clouds will be rolling in out ahead of a weak front. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s.
A few showers will be possible on Monday as a weak cold front moves through with partly cloudy skies. It won’t have too much of an impact to temperatures. We will see highs in the 60′s up until the middle of the upcoming work week. We may see temperatures near 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.
A stronger cold front will likely swing in on Wednesday and into Thursday brining widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms to the region. As of now, there is a possibility we could see a few severe storms both Wednesday and Thursday. This system looks to be a real rain maker with the potential of seeing 1.5 to 2″ area-wide when this all said and done. There is still uncertainly on the exact timing of the front and specifics on impacts, but should have a better idea in the next few days. We should dry out for New Year’s Day on Friday with temperatures dropping back to the lower 50′s by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.