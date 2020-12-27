Community in Jackson lights candle for the first night of Kwanzaa

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a small but joyous celebration on Farish Street, at the Afrikan Art Gallery.
Saturday marked the first night of Kwanzaa, a holiday dedicated to uniting the black community to their African roots.
Asinia Lukata Chikuyu with Respect Our Black Dollars says there are 7 principles, one for each night of Kwanzaa.
“Unity in our community, self-determination, collective work and responsibility; cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith which are the seven life principles of the in Nguzo Saba throughout the year...” said Chikuyu.
Each night, a candle is lit and place on the kinara.
This event is usually bigger but tonight, it was put on a livestream for safety reasons.
Through music and artistry, Kwanzaa can take on a different theme. This year, the group is reflecting on the Black Lives Matter protests that took place this summer.
“If reflect in hindsight on 2020, we look at the idea that America woke up a little bit in terms of the importance of Black lives or the significance of black lives,” said Chikuyu.
Though Kwanzaa stretches over 7 days, the group believes the spirit and teachings are to be remembered and practiced all year long.
