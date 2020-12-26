‘It’s Russian roulette,’ says Alabama paramedic recovering from COVID-19 & pushing for workers’ comp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - She worked for months transporting and treating COVID-19 patients while carefully wearing layers of PPE and following all of the protocols to protect herself from the virus, but on September 24, paramedic Christy Bullock was helping transport a patient suspected to have the coronavirus when “I was real close to her, and she sneezed in my face before I got the mask on her. And I texted my boss and my husband and said ‘if I’m ever going to get COVID, I just got it.’”