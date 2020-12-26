Inspirational words, Christmas decorations greet drivers in west Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A west Jackson resident and her neighbors are banding together to spread Christmas cheer through lights and inspirational words.
Throughout several streets in the Pecan Tree Park neighborhood, dozens of yards boast holiday-themed words like hope, peace and joy.
“You’ll see them throughout the streets within our boundaries, right? Hope, faith, love, goodwill, mercy, grace, joy,” said Fran Bridges. “And joy is one that’s very prominent. But those words we’ve been working on for a while.”
Bridges says you can’t have Christmas without those words and the meaning behind them.
This year, she took on the challenge of lighting up Pecan Boulevard in three different sections.
Bridges, who serves as vice president of the Pecan Tree Park Neighborhood Association, got donations from dozens of residents on the street to buy the lights and get three power meters installed.
“We asked the residents on Pecan Boulevard to donate $10 per household. There are actually 64 houses on this street and seven of them are vacant, and over 50 percent of them, whether they were feeling like moving Jackson forward or not, they actually donated to help get the lights,” Bridges said.
Now, with COVID-19 keeping many holiday gatherings small, those little reminders really have an impact.
“COVID sort of put a dark, little shadow on the plans that we had. We need something, we need to see something,” Bridges said. “And so when it lights up at night, they say, Oh, it’s so beautiful. It’s so beautiful. Now, it doesn’t look all that beautiful to me, because I know what the dream was in terms of lighting up. But it has offered hope.”
That hope, Bridges said, has already led to some neighbors giving back and helping others in need.
The long-term goal: show future businesses that residents here care about their communities through neighborhood associations like this, particularly because of the neighborhood’s proximity to Jackson State University.
“We’re investing in human capital. And we are growing. And we are looking to younger people to come sort of take over, you know, and so we’re excited,” Bridges said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.