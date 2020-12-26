First Alert Forecast: seasonal conditions expected for Saturday

Another system will likely approach the region from the west on Wednesday that will bring a better chance for more widespread showers and maybe thunderstorms. We will keep a close eye on the severe weather potential as we get closer to mid-week. temperatures into Wednesday will rise close to 70 degrees. Once the front passes through, we will drop back into the lower 50′s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day by the end of the week. A few showers might linger into Thursday, but we will dry out and see more sunny skies by Friday.