First Alert Forecast: bright & warmer conditions expected into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today was such a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. Tonight, we will drop to the 30′s under mainly clear skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer compared to today. High temperatures will likely be in the middle 60′s with mainly sunny skies. Clouds will likely build in on Sunday night as a weak cold front approaches the region. This front may bring a few isolated showers on Monday, but shouldn’t have too many impacts for the area.
A strong cold front is expected to swing in by mid-week on Wednesday and into Thursday. Widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms will be likely during the timeframe. Models are predicting upwards of 1.5″ to 2″ with this system. We will closely watch out for the potential for severe storms over the coming days as we get closer to time. High temperatures leading up to this front moving through will be in the middle to upper 60′s into Wednesday. On Thursday, we will see highs drop back into the lower 50′s until the end of the week. Drier conditions are expected into New Year’s Day on Friday.
