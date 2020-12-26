First Alert Forecast: bright & warmer conditions expected into Sunday

A strong cold front is expected to swing in by mid-week on Wednesday and into Thursday. Widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms will be likely during the timeframe. Models are predicting upwards of 1.5″ to 2″ with this system. We will closely watch out for the potential for severe storms over the coming days as we get closer to time. High temperatures leading up to this front moving through will be in the middle to upper 60′s into Wednesday. On Thursday, we will see highs drop back into the lower 50′s until the end of the week. Drier conditions are expected into New Year’s Day on Friday.