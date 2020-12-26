Argument over cold food leads to shootout at Vicksburg Waffle House

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Waffle House had to close after a shooting in Vicksburg early Saturday morning.
Vicksburg police said that two women were asked to leave the restaurant located on Warrenton Road after making a disturbance. Police say they were arguing with employees over cold food.
A security guard escorted the women outside where allegedly, they tried to assault him. He used his pepper spray in response.
As he pepper sprayed the women, an unknown man shot at him three times hitting a Toyota Camry that was parked at the restaurant.
The security guard fired two shots in return.
At this time there have been no arrests. If you know anything about this crime, call police.
