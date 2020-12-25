WANTED: Suspect accused of robbing Gulfport gas station at gunpoint on Christmas Eve

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing gas station employees at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.
It happened at a convenience store located at 1119 30th Avenue. According to police, the suspect - who was later identified as Jeremy Alexsunder Reynolds - robbed the employees before fleeing the scene.
Reynolds now has a warrant out for his arrest for the armed robbery and a $250,00 bond was set.. He’s described by police as a black man, standing 5′8″ and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair.
He is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online and by phone at 877-787-5898.
